BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Invests $153,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $162,069,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,664,000.

VCLT stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3544 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

