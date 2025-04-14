WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 9,496 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 91,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 439,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE NOK opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.