Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,396 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,205,000 after buying an additional 905,328 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,844,000 after acquiring an additional 749,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $117.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

