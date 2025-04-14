Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,790,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 709,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

