Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

MAIN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.98. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

