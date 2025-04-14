Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Bruker by 11.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 1.8 %

BRKR stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $88.51.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Bruker

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.