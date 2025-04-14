SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

