Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $775,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHP opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

