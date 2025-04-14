Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $754,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EQC opened at $1.60 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $171.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

