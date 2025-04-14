Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $261.03 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.40 and its 200-day moving average is $339.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.79.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

