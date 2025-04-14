Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WOOD opened at $70.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

