Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after acquiring an additional 820,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,269,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after buying an additional 1,421,981 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,248,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,386,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0752 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

