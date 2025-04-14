Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,914 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $153.85 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

