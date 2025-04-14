Seeds Investor LLC Sells 4,595 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FOX by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,299,000 after buying an additional 92,515 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

