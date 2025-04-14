Seeds Investor LLC Buys 109 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $186.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

