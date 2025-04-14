1,936 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,256. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $4,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,230. This represents a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

