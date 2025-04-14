Seeds Investor LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,939,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $7,512,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Equitable by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $364,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,221.85. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

