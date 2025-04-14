Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 56,833 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 296.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $8.64 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

