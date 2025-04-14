Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.