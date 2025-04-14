Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.76.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

