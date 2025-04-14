Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

