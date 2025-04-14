50,429 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 203,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $59,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.