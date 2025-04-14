Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.61 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,628 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

