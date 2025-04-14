Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,425,000 after buying an additional 763,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after purchasing an additional 543,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,808,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,174,000 after buying an additional 283,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,510,000 after buying an additional 716,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,644,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,009,000 after buying an additional 100,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.63 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

