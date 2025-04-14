Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

GMRE opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

