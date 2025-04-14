Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 639,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 118,857 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $315,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 104,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,555,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,910,838,000 after acquiring an additional 743,369 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.51.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,804,770. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

