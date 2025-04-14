Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diageo by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after purchasing an additional 571,873 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 2.3 %

DEO opened at $109.52 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.