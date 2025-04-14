Shell (SHEL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Shell (NYSE: SHEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2025 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

3/26/2025 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/26/2025 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/26/2025 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Shell is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Shell stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

