Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) vs. Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Ohio Valley Banc 12.37% 7.44% 0.77%

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $6.20 million $1.87 7.78 Ohio Valley Banc $61.98 million 2.19 $11.00 million $2.32 12.41

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ohio Valley Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ohio Valley Banc beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers accounts receivable loans, advanced restaurant financing loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, small business administration loans, and term loans; consumer loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services to other financial institutions. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, home equity loans, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machines (ATMs), consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation, commercial property, and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

