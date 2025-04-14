Covestor Ltd Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

