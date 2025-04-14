United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

