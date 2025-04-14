SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $259.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $318.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

