Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Albany International were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,544,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albany International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Albany International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,609,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

