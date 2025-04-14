Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 10,650 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toast were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,579.44. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,404.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

