Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

