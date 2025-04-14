Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 191,821 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRSH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Freshworks by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 313,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,342 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 604,658 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $52,291.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,263.10. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,838. This represents a 34.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,577 shares of company stock worth $883,242. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.