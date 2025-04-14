Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Get Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.