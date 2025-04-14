Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,676 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $150.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptimizeRx

In other news, Director James Paul Lang bought 321,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,835.20. The trade was a 472.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

