Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,927,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $284.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

