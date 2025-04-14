Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $488,588,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,290,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Everest Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,271 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 119,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $349.79 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

