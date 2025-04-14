LSV Asset Management Sells 55,700 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCKT opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $729.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

