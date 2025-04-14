Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,680 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,394.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 712,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 396,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.4 %

INVH opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

