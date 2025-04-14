Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,252 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 395.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 120,257 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 85,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MTG opened at $23.93 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

