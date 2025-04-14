FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

