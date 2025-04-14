Martingale Asset Management L P Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Seaboard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

SEB stock opened at $2,540.97 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,365.00 and a 1-year high of $3,412.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,670.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,716.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

About Seaboard

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.