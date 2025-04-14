78,259 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 78,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $227,718,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 33,257,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $145,927,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,946,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,989,000 after buying an additional 8,868,071 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

