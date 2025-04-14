Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,887 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,960,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after acquiring an additional 480,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $112.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

