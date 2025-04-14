Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $63.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

