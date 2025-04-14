Qtron Investments LLC Has $203,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Shares of FMX opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

