Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $198.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

